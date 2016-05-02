May 2 Haemonetics Corp :

* Haemonetics reports 4th quarter fiscal 2016 revenue of $243 million, constant currency revenue growth of 10% and 7% as reported; fiscal 2016 revenue of $910 million, constant currency revenue growth of 3% and flat as reported

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.17

* Q4 revenue $243 million versus I/B/E/S view $245 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.37 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)