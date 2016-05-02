BRIEF-Shandong Gold scraps placement plan aimed at funding acquisition of Barrick Gold's mine
* Says it scraps share private placement plan to fund acquisition of Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine
May 2 Haemonetics Corp :
* Haemonetics reports 4th quarter fiscal 2016 revenue of $243 million, constant currency revenue growth of 10% and 7% as reported; fiscal 2016 revenue of $910 million, constant currency revenue growth of 3% and flat as reported
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.17
* Q4 revenue $243 million versus I/B/E/S view $245 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.37 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SEOUL, May 16 North Korea's missile programme is progressing faster than expected, South Korea's defence minister said on Tuesday, hours after the UN Security Council demanded the North halt all nuclear and ballistic missile tests and condemned Sunday's test-launch.