May 2 Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP :

* Boardwalk announces first quarter 2016 results and quarterly distribution of $0.10 per unit

* Q1 revenue $345 million versus i/b/e/s view $333.3 million

* Qtrly net income per common unit $0.40

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S