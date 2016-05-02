May 2 Helmerich And Payne Inc

* Helmerich & Payne, Inc. announces second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $438 million versus i/b/e/s view $398.3 million

* Expect to see further deterioration in terms of drilling activity during third fiscal quarter

* Says long-term contracts have allowed company to remain profitable and protect Flexrig Investments

* In offshore segment, expects revenue days to decrease by approximately 8 pct during Q3 2016 versus Q2 2016

* N international land segment, expects revenue days to decrease by approximately 3 pct during Q3 2016 versus Q2 2016.

* In U.S. Land segment, expects revenue days (activity) to decrease by roughly 25 pct to 28 pct during Q3 2016 versus Q2 2016

* Q2 2016 earnings per share includes about $0.47 of one time items