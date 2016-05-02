May 2 CNA Financial Corp :

* CNA Financial announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net written premiums $1.67 billion versus $1.67 billion

* Qtrly catastrophe losses were $24 million , after tax, as compared with $19 million

* Property & casualty operations combined ratio for q1 was 96.1%