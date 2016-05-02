BRIEF-X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
May 2 Vista Gold Corp :
* Vista Gold Corp announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Continue to believe that balance sheet will fund currently planned activities into 2018
May 16 Nomura Asset Management UK Ltd said it hired Jon Nash as business development director in a newly created role.