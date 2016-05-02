May 2 Loews Corp :

* Loews Corporation reports net income of $102 million for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $3.17 billion versus $3.48 billion

* Book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income increased to $52.98 at march 31, 2016 from $52.72 at Dec 31, 2015