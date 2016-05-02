UPDATE 1-Merck KGaA considers making divisions legally separate subsidiaries
* Aim would be to enhance running of diversified operations (Adds detail, rationale, spokesman)
May 2 Loews Corp :
* Loews Corporation reports net income of $102 million for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $3.17 billion versus $3.48 billion
* Book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income increased to $52.98 at march 31, 2016 from $52.72 at Dec 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Aim would be to enhance running of diversified operations (Adds detail, rationale, spokesman)
* JLT Specialty USA announces appointment of Gabe Levitt as executive vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: