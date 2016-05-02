BRIEF-X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
May 2 Kamada Ltd
* Kamada receives two milestone payments under strategic agreements with chiesi farmaceutici and baxalta
* Will record payments as deferred revenue and will recognize them during term of strategic agreements
* To achieve forecast to grow kamada's total revenue to $100 million in 2017
May 16 Nomura Asset Management UK Ltd said it hired Jon Nash as business development director in a newly created role.