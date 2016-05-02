UPDATE 1-Merck KGaA considers making divisions legally separate subsidiaries
* Aim would be to enhance running of diversified operations (Adds detail, rationale, spokesman)
May 2 Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Three
* For-Two stock split
* At company's current quarterly cash dividend rate of $0.25 per share, post-split rate will be $0.17 per share
* Declared a three-for-two split of company's common stock, to be effected in form of a 50% stock dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Aim would be to enhance running of diversified operations (Adds detail, rationale, spokesman)
* JLT Specialty USA announces appointment of Gabe Levitt as executive vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: