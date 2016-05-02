May 2 (Reuters) -
* Bondholders and government development bank reach
agreement in principle on indicative terms of proposed
restructuring of gdb debt
* Ad Hoc Group Says Expects To Enter Into A 30-Day
forbearance with respect to any defaults by gdb in connection
with principal payments on its bonds
* Ad hoc group of puerto rico's bondholders says principal
payments on its bonds due on may 1, 2016
* Ad hoc group says certain members and gdb agreed to extend
time to amend complaint filed in federal district court of
puerto rico to may 31, 2016
* Ad hoc group of puerto rico's bondholders says reached
agreement with gdb on indicative terms of proposed restructuring
of holdings
* Ad hoc group of puerto rico's bondholders says existing
gdb bonds held by members of ad hoc group would be exchanged for
gdb notes
Source text for Eikon:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)