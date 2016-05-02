May 2 Insperity Inc

* Insperity announces record first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.63

* Q1 revenue rose 14.7 percent

* Q1 earnings per share $1.53

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 adjusted eps $0.54 - $0.62

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted eps $3.46 - $3.58

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)