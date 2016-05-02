BRIEF-Chinanet Online Holdings reports Q1 loss per share $0.09 from continuing operations
* Chinanet Online Holdings reports first quarter 2017 financial results
May 2 Insperity Inc
* Insperity announces record first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.63
* Q1 revenue rose 14.7 percent
* Q1 earnings per share $1.53
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 adjusted eps $0.54 - $0.62
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted eps $3.46 - $3.58
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Chinanet Online Holdings reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Abeona Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent business highlights