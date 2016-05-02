May 2 Crystal Peak Minerals Inc :

* Crystal Peak Minerals Inc announces exercise of EMR warrant and additional private placement with EMR

* Says is concluding negotiations with EMR for an additional non-brokered, private-placement investment of 12.6 million shares at $0.4243/share

* Crystal Peak Minerals Inc says EMR Capital Resources Fund 1, LP exercised its full contingent of 34.5 million warrants at a price of C$0.4243 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)