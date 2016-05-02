BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.13
* Abeona Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent business highlights
May 2 Crystal Peak Minerals Inc :
* Crystal Peak Minerals Inc announces exercise of EMR warrant and additional private placement with EMR
* Says is concluding negotiations with EMR for an additional non-brokered, private-placement investment of 12.6 million shares at $0.4243/share
* Crystal Peak Minerals Inc says EMR Capital Resources Fund 1, LP exercised its full contingent of 34.5 million warrants at a price of C$0.4243 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Abeona Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent business highlights
* Says postponed indefinitely planned sale of its Divide County, North Dakota assets