May 2 Education Realty Trust Inc Says Anticipates Rental Revenue Growth For 2016

* Edr announces first quarter 2016 results

* Now expects total proceeds from dispositions of approximately $95 million for full year 2016

* 2017 lease term to range from 3.0% to 3.5%

* Qtrly core FFO per share $0.54

* Same-Community noi increased 8.5% for quarter

* Education realty trust inc says raises 2016 core ffo guidance per share $0.03

* Increasing its 2016 core ffo per share/unit guidance by $0.03 , or 2%, to $1.73 to $1.79