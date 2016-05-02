BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.13
* Abeona Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent business highlights
May 2 Genvec Inc
* Genvec provides update on hearing loss clinical program
* Says believe that enrollment will start again in coming months and that trial will be completed sometime in 2017
* Says dsmb for phase 1/2 clinical trial of cgf166 in patients with severe hearing loss has recommended that trial continue
* Believe enrollment will start again in coming months and that trial will be completed sometime in 2017, as previously expected
* Says postponed indefinitely planned sale of its Divide County, North Dakota assets