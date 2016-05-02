May 2 Ceva Inc

* Ceva Inc announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $16.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $16.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)