BRIEF-X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
May 2 Vector Group Ltd
* Vector announces commencement of notes offering of an additional $200 million of 7.750 pct senior secured notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
May 16 Nomura Asset Management UK Ltd said it hired Jon Nash as business development director in a newly created role.