* Pacira pharmaceuticals, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue $65.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $67 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects 2016 non-gaap research and development (research and development) expense of $60 million to $70 million

* Expects 2016 non-gaap selling, general and administrative (sg&a) expense of $125 million to $135 million