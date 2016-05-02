May 2 PTC Inc

* PTC announces commencement of offering of $500 million of senior notes

* Intends to use net proceeds of this offering to repay a portion of amounts outstanding under its bank credit facility

* Commencement of an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2024