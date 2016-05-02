May 2 Unigold Inc

* Unigold announces brokered private placement of c$2,500,000

* Unigold Inc says proceeds will be used to fund company's continued exploration and development of its gold assets in dominion republic

* To sell by way of a private placement up to 8.3 million units of company at a price of c$0.30 per unit