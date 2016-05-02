BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.13
* Abeona Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent business highlights
May 2 Oracle Corp
* Oracle buys opower
*
* Oracle corp says deal valued at $10.30 per share in cash
* To acquire opower (nyse: opwr) for $10.30 per share in cash
* Transaction is expected to close in 2016
* Transaction is valued at approximately $532 million, net of opower's cash.
* Oracle corp says board of directors of opower has unanimously approved transaction Source text for Eikon: [ID:for $10.30 per share in cash] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Abeona Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent business highlights
* Says postponed indefinitely planned sale of its Divide County, North Dakota assets