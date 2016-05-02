May 2 Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc

* Global brass and copper holdings, inc. Announces cfo robert micchelli to retire; christopher kodosky named as cfo effective july 1, 2016

* Says micchelli will continue to serve in an advisory capacity until his retirement in early 2017

* Says christopher kodosky, vice president of finance for gbc, will be appointed chief financial officer