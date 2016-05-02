May 2 Endochoice Holdings Inc

* EndoChoice announces William Enquist as new chairman of the board

* Scott Huennekens, who has served as chairman since April 2015 , will remain on board of directors

* Huennekens stepping down as chairman to focus on position as president & chief executive officer of recently formed Verb Surgical Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)