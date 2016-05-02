May 2 International Paper Co

* International paper to acquire weyerhaeuser's pulp business for $2.2 billion

* Expects to realize a tax benefit with an estimated net present value of approximately $300 million

* Including benefit, net deal price is approximately $1.9 billion

* Will acquire five pulp mills and two converting facilities

* Forecasts annual synergies of about $175 million by end of 2018, which will require need for one-time costs of about $85 million