BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.13
* Abeona Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent business highlights
May 2 International Paper Co
* International paper to acquire weyerhaeuser's pulp business for $2.2 billion
* Expects to realize a tax benefit with an estimated net present value of approximately $300 million
* Including benefit, net deal price is approximately $1.9 billion
* Will acquire five pulp mills and two converting facilities
* Forecasts annual synergies of about $175 million by end of 2018, which will require need for one-time costs of about $85 million
* Says postponed indefinitely planned sale of its Divide County, North Dakota assets