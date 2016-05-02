May 2 Franklin Electric Co Inc

* Franklin Electric reports first quarter 2016 sales and earnings

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 sales $218.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $217.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises fy 2016 earnings per share view to $1.60 to $1.70

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly company's organic sales growth was 3 percent excluding impact of foreign currency translation