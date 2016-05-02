May 2 Eisai Announces FDA Approval Of Fycompa (Perampanel) Oral Suspension For Adjunctive Therapy In The Treatment Of Partial

* Onset seizures and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures

* Says the oral suspension formulation is expected to be available to patients in june 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)