BRIEF-Natures Sunshine Products receives direct selling license from China's ministry of commerce
* Natures Sunshine Products Inc - announced that it has received its direct selling license from MOFCOM, China's ministry of commerce.
May 2 Ourpet's Co
* Ourpet's company reports record 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue rose 10.3 percent to $6.17 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* H & R Block Inc - president and chief executive officer Bill Cobb will retire from company and H&R Block board of directors effective July 31, 2017