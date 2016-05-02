May 2 Mercury General Corp
* Mercury general corporation announces first quarter
results and declares quarterly dividend
* Says expects to record a charge, in q2 of 2016, of
approximately $2 million
* Qtrly net premiums written $797.7 million versus $740.5
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Has been unable to profitably grow its business in
michigan and pennsylvania
* Company expects to substantially complete run-off of its
michigan and pennsylvania operations in 2017
* Says a workforce reduction of approximately 100 employees
on april 29 , 2016
* Says restructured its claims operations in states outside
of california
* Says affected employees were located primarily in
company's new jersey and florida branch offices
* Says to realize estimated annual pre-tax savings of
approximately $7 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.42
* Company plans to cease operations in michigan and
pennsylvania
