May 2 Old National Bancorp
* Old national's 1st quarter net income increases 29%
compared to 1st quarter 2015
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says q1 2016 net interest income totaled $85.6 million
compared to $91.0 million in q1 2015
* As a result of old national insurance transaction, old
national expects to receive approximately $93.0 million in cash
* Included in sale are old national insurance's two
third-party administrator subsidiaries, employee plans, llc and
jwf specialty
* Sale of old national insurance
* As a result of old national insurance transaction, old
national expects to recognize after-tax gain of about $16
million to $18 million
* Says upon completion of transaction, old national
insurance will operate under name oni risk partners
* Current old national insurance chairman and ceo tom flynn
will remain with oni risk partners
