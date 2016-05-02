BRIEF-Natures Sunshine Products receives direct selling license from China's ministry of commerce
* Natures Sunshine Products Inc - announced that it has received its direct selling license from MOFCOM, China's ministry of commerce.
May 2 North Arrow Minerals Inc
* North Arrow sells two Canadian lithium assets
* Will receive 1 million share purchase warrants, each warrant entitling co to purchase one share of Athabasca for $0.20 for two years
* Co to sell 100 pct interest in Torp Lake, Nunavut and Phoenix, Northwest territories mineral claims for 2.5 million shares of Athabasca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* H & R Block Inc - president and chief executive officer Bill Cobb will retire from company and H&R Block board of directors effective July 31, 2017