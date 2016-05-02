May 2 North Arrow Minerals Inc

* North Arrow sells two Canadian lithium assets

* Will receive 1 million share purchase warrants, each warrant entitling co to purchase one share of Athabasca for $0.20 for two years

* Co to sell 100 pct interest in Torp Lake, Nunavut and Phoenix, Northwest territories mineral claims for 2.5 million shares of Athabasca