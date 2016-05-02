BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.13
* Abeona Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent business highlights
May 2 Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp
* Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp reviews 2015 activities and provides 2016 update
* Will continue its forward progress on many fronts in Q2 2016 including launch of Apple iOS app
* Fantasy Aces expects to launch European football (soccer) and one additional sport in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Abeona Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent business highlights
* Says postponed indefinitely planned sale of its Divide County, North Dakota assets