May 2 Tobira Announces Interim 12

* Week results from the orion study

* Cenicriviroc treatment was observed to be safe and well-tolerated with adverse events being comparable to placebo

* Study was not powered for statistical significance

* Anticipates announcing topline data from centaur, a phase 2b study in patients with nash and fibrosis in q3 of 2016