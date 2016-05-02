BRIEF-Natures Sunshine Products receives direct selling license from China's ministry of commerce
* Natures Sunshine Products Inc - announced that it has received its direct selling license from MOFCOM, China's ministry of commerce.
May 2 Tobira Announces Interim 12
* Week results from the orion study
* Cenicriviroc treatment was observed to be safe and well-tolerated with adverse events being comparable to placebo
* Study was not powered for statistical significance
* Anticipates announcing topline data from centaur, a phase 2b study in patients with nash and fibrosis in q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Natures Sunshine Products Inc - announced that it has received its direct selling license from MOFCOM, China's ministry of commerce.
* H & R Block Inc - president and chief executive officer Bill Cobb will retire from company and H&R Block board of directors effective July 31, 2017