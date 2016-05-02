BRIEF-Natures Sunshine Products receives direct selling license from China's ministry of commerce
* Natures Sunshine Products Inc - announced that it has received its direct selling license from MOFCOM, China's ministry of commerce.
May 2 Tantech Holdings Ltd
* Tantech holdings ltd. Signs definite agreement to acquire suzhou e motors
* To acquire suzhou e motors with approximately $25.2 million and 3.25 million restricted shares of company's common stock
* To acquire interest in suzhou e motors with a cash consideration of rmb 159 million and share consideration of 3.3 million restricted shares
* H & R Block Inc - president and chief executive officer Bill Cobb will retire from company and H&R Block board of directors effective July 31, 2017