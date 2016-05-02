BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.13
* Abeona Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent business highlights
May 2 Duke Energy Corp
* Duke energy renewables acquires six north carolina solar projects from community energy
* Acquired six 5-megawatt (mw) solar projects in eastern north carolina from community energy
* Says postponed indefinitely planned sale of its Divide County, North Dakota assets