* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval
May 2 Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Cipher Pharmaceuticals acquires worldwide rights to Dalhousie University's investigational tattoo removal cream Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LOGiQ asset management announces 2017 second quarter results