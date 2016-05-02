BRIEF-Natures Sunshine Products receives direct selling license from China's ministry of commerce
* Natures Sunshine Products Inc - announced that it has received its direct selling license from MOFCOM, China's ministry of commerce.
May 2 (Reuters) -
* Terminix acquires Northeast operations of Catseye pest control
* Terminix says Catseye staff, services and guarantees will remain same
* Terminix says acquired business operations will continue operating as Catseye Pest Control with support of Terminix and Servicemaster Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* H & R Block Inc - president and chief executive officer Bill Cobb will retire from company and H&R Block board of directors effective July 31, 2017