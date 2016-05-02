BRIEF-Natures Sunshine Products receives direct selling license from China's ministry of commerce
* Natures Sunshine Products Inc - announced that it has received its direct selling license from MOFCOM, China's ministry of commerce.
May 2 Beacon Roofing Supply Inc
* Beacon Roofing Supply announces acquisition of Michigan-based Fox Brothers Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* H & R Block Inc - president and chief executive officer Bill Cobb will retire from company and H&R Block board of directors effective July 31, 2017