BRIEF-Natures Sunshine Products receives direct selling license from China's ministry of commerce
* Natures Sunshine Products Inc - announced that it has received its direct selling license from MOFCOM, China's ministry of commerce.
May 2 Atacama Pacific Gold Corp :
* Atacama Pacific closes non-brokered private placement and provides corporate update
* Currently reviewing development options for its Cerro Maricunga oxide gold deposit with goal of reducing capital costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* H & R Block Inc - president and chief executive officer Bill Cobb will retire from company and H&R Block board of directors effective July 31, 2017