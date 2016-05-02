May 2 Weis Markets Inc

* Weis markets reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.75

* Q1 sales $738.2 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 3.6 percent

* Weis markets says in q1, incremental sales impact due to easter calendar shift was about $7.1 million or 1 percent increase in comparable store sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )