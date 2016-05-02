BRIEF-GP Investments Acquisition, Rimini Street enter into merger agreement
* GP investments Acquisition Corp - Rimini Street, Inc. and co have entered into a definitive merger agreement
May 2 Interactive Brokers Group :
* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for April 2016, includes Reg.-NMS execution statistics
* April ending client equity of $71.8 billion, 10% higher than prior year and 2% higher than prior month.
* Says for April 2016 662 thousand daily average revenue trades (DARTS), 5% higher than prior year
* 349 thousand client accounts in April, 15% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month.
* April ending client credit balances of $38.5 billion, 15% higher than prior year and 2% higher than prior month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GP investments Acquisition Corp - Rimini Street, Inc. and co have entered into a definitive merger agreement
OSLO, May 16 Norway's $941-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Tuesday it had acquired three properties in London for 120 million pounds ($154.55 million) in partnership with the Crown Estate.