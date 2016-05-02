May 2 Interactive Brokers Group :

* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for April 2016, includes Reg.-NMS execution statistics

* April ending client equity of $71.8 billion, 10% higher than prior year and 2% higher than prior month.

* Says for April 2016 662 thousand daily average revenue trades (DARTS), 5% higher than prior year

* 349 thousand client accounts in April, 15% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month.

* April ending client credit balances of $38.5 billion, 15% higher than prior year and 2% higher than prior month