May 2 Alcoa Corp :

* Alcoa reaches power agreement to improve competitiveness of Intalco Smelter

* Amendment to power contract is effective July 1, 2016 through Feb. 14, 2018

* Reached an agreement with Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) that will help improve competitiveness of its Intalco Smelter

* Smelter will not curtail at end of Q2 as previously announced by company

* Amendment provides for additional access to market power during the period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: