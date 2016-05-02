BRIEF-GP Investments Acquisition, Rimini Street enter into merger agreement
* GP investments Acquisition Corp - Rimini Street, Inc. and co have entered into a definitive merger agreement
May 2 American Express Co:
* American Express Company elects Ralph de la Vega to board of directors
* Since February 2016, de la Vega is vice chairman of AT&T Inc. And CEO of Business Solutions and International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO, May 16 Norway's $941-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Tuesday it had acquired three properties in London for 120 million pounds ($154.55 million) in partnership with the Crown Estate.