May 2 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $1.21 including items

* Q1 revenue $7.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $7.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On track to start fitusiran Phase 3 program in mid-2016; plans to report updated hemophilia patient data in July

* Expects to complete enrollment of revusiran phase 3 endeavour trial in late 2016 with data readout in mid-2018

* Increases year-end cash guidance to over $1 billion, including $150 million of restricted marketable securities