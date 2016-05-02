BRIEF-Lilis Energy provides year-to-date operations and corporate update
May 2 Almadex Minerals Ltd
* Almadex sells El Encuentro project to McEwen Mining
* Sold its El Encuentro project to McEwen Mining for $250,000 and a 2.0% NSR Royalty
* Command security - received award of a four-year contract to provide physical security services for a web services segment of a major online retailer