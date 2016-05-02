May 2 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.06

* Q1 earnings per share $0.98

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q1 gross written premiums were up 9.0% to $519.8 million from $476.7 million in Q1 of 2015

* Book value per share increased to $61.71, up 3.3% from $59.74 at Dec. 31, 2015