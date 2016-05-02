BRIEF-Bluenrgy Group reports Strategic Realignment
* Bluenrgy Group Ltd says strategic realignment of its business units and a streamlining of North American operations
May 2 T2 Biosystems Inc
* Q1 loss per share $0.55
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $1.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.1 million
* Says anticipates higher product revenue in Q2 of 2016 than was realized in Q1 of 2016
* Q2 research revenue is expected to be comparable to what was realized in Q1 of 2016
* Says anticipates total Q2 of 2016 operating expenses to be between $12.8 million and $13.2 million
* Anticipates closing a total of 45-65 commitments globally during year
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.55, revenue view $1.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dollar hit by Trump's disclosure, economy fears (Adds quote, updates prices)