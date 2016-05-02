BRIEF-Lendingclub names Steve Allocca as president
* Lendingclub announces Steve Allocca as company's new president
May 2 General Growth Properties Inc
* General Growth Properties Inc sees FFO per diluted share for three months ending June 30, 2016 ranges from $0.34 - $0.36
* General Growth Properties Inc sees FY 2016 FFO per diluted share $1.52 - $1.56
* General Growth Properties Inc says dividend represents an increase of $0.02 per share
* General Growth Properties Inc sets quarterly dividend of $0.19/shr
* General Growth Properties Inc Q1 FFO shr $0.40
* General Growth Properties Inc Q1 FFO shr $0.40

* General Growth Properties reports first quarter 2016 results and declares second quarter dividend
* Says announces appointment of Gulru Atak as treasury and trade solutions Dublin lab and innovation head