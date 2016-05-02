May 2 Retail Properties Of America Inc :

* Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Reports first quarter same store NOI increase of 3.1%

* Q1 FFO per share $0.32

* Q1 operating FFO per share $0.28

* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $1.03 to $1.07

* fy 2016 FFO per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Retail Properties Of America Inc sees 2016 operating FFO guidance to a range of $1.03 to $1.07 per share