May 2 Xencor Inc :

* Xencor reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Q1 revenue $7.3 million versus $1.5 million

* Q1 revenue view $3.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xencor Inc says initial data from subcutaneous formulation phase 1 trial expected in 1h 2017

* Xencor Inc says expects to have cash to fund research and development programs and operations through 2019

* Xencor Inc says initiation of phase 1 trial with a subcutaneous formulation expected in 2016