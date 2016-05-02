May 2 Xencor Inc :
* Xencor reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue $7.3 million versus $1.5 million
* Q1 revenue view $3.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Xencor Inc says initial data from subcutaneous
formulation phase 1 trial expected in 1h 2017
* Xencor Inc says expects to have cash to fund research and
development programs and operations through 2019
* Xencor Inc says initiation of phase 1 trial with a
subcutaneous formulation expected in 2016
