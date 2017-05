May 2 Extra Space Storage Inc :

* Extra space storage inc. Reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 FFO per share $0.79

* Qtrly FFO as adjusted was $0.86 per diluted share

* Qtrly increased same-store net operating income ("NOI") by 12.3% compared to same period in 2015

* Sees 2016 FFO per share between $3.59 to $3.66 ; adjusted FFO per share between $3.71-$3.78

* FY2016 FFO per share view $3.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)