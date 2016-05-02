BRIEF-GP Investments Acquisition, Rimini Street enter into merger agreement
* GP investments Acquisition Corp - Rimini Street, Inc. and co have entered into a definitive merger agreement
May 2 Symmetry Surgical Inc :
* Symmetry Surgical Inc. To be acquired by roundtable healthcare partners for $13.10 per share in cash
* Transaction values symmetry surgical inc. At approximately $140.3 million
* Agreement was unanimously approved by symmetry's board of directors
* Roundtable has committed equity and debt financing, and there are no financing conditions associated with transaction
* Merger agreement contains a customary no-shop clause and a customary break-up fee
* Upon completion of merger, company will cease to be a public company
* Thomas Sullivan, president and CEO, senior management are expected to remain with company following closing of transaction
* Revenue for q1 2016 was $21.2 million, up 2.2% compared to $20.8 million in Q1 2015
* Entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of roundtable healthcare partners
OSLO, May 16 Norway's $941-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Tuesday it had acquired three properties in London for 120 million pounds ($154.55 million) in partnership with the Crown Estate.