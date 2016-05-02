May 2 Eqt Corp
* EQT corporation announces common stock offering
* Intends to commence a registered public offering of
9,500,000 shares of common stock, subject to market conditions
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund recently
announced acquisition of certain properties from Statoil USA
Onshore Properties
* Expects to grant underwriters an option to purchase up to
1,425,000 additional shares of common stock
